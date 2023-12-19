Road rage: One killed, another injured

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The city saw two road rage incidents in which one man was killed while in the other, a person was dragged on the bonnet of a mini bus for several metres. A middle-aged taxi driver was thrashed to death by two cousins in west Delhi area following which three accused youths were arrested.

According to police, on Sunday evening, at around 5:30 p.m., a road rage incident took place near Tagore Garden Metro Station. One person identified as Ravinder Singh (56) was assaulted by two youths and was declared brought dead at the hospital, police officer said. The accused have been identified as Jatin Samariya (21) and Pawan Samariya (21).

In the second incident, a 25-year-old man was allegedly hit by a minibus and dragged on its bonnet for some distance in south Delhi’s Kotla Mubarakpur area. In a purported video, a man could be seen on the bonnet of the moving vehicle and in another, he is seen getting down from it.

The complainant alleged that while going from the DND flyover towards Noida on Sunday, the driver of a minibus hit him in Lajpat Nagar and dragged him on the bonnet of his vehicle up to the DND flyover.

An FIR under section 279 (rash driving) of the IPC has been registered and driver Manoj Kumar (30), Mangolpur Kalan village resident, has been bound down in the case.

