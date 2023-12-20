Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: 52-year-old man held for abduction, rape & murder of minor girl, body found dumped in canal 

The official said that the parents of the girl work in a factory as laborers and live in rented accommodation.

By Ujwal Jalali
NEW DELHI: A 9-year-old girl was kidnapped, raped, murdered, and dumped into a canal by a man in Delhi, an official said on Tuesday. According to the police, the kidnapping of a girl, a resident of Nangli Poona village, was reported at Swaroop Nagar police station on December 12. Immediately, an FIR under section 363 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Swaroop Nagar police station, and a probe was initiated.

“While the search for the girl was going on, the police scanned the CCTV footage and traced the accused, identified as Sanjeev Rana (52), a resident of Nangli Poona,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Ravi Kumar Singh said. He said when the police team reached to arrest Rana, it was revealed that the accused was admitted to a hospital in Rohini due to a serious road crash on December 15.

The doctors had declared him unfit for the statement. On December 17, Rana became fit for the statement, and he confessed to abducting and killing the girl on December 12. It was found that the girl sat in the vehicle of the accused from a nearby street on December 12, after which she went missing.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused had dumped the body in the Munak canal. Accordingly, relevant sections of the IPC and 6 POCSO Act were added to the FIR. Since December 17, five divers have been deputed to search for the body of the girl in the canal. “Teams have also been formed to check his entire route on December 12 as per technical surveillance,” said the official.

