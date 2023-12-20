Home Cities Delhi

Male nurse found dead in pool of blood in Delhi’s New Usmanpur area; 'murder case registered', say police

Lal, who belongs to Sikar in Rajasthan, was a nursing staff, while his wife Sudha works as a guest teacher in a government school, police said.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 37-year-old male nurse was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a pool of blood outside the toilet of his own house in northeast Delhi’s New Usmanpur area, police said on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Ramji Lal Kumawat, a resident of staff quarters at the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital in Delhi. DCP (northeast) Joy Tirkey said that the police received a call from Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital regarding the death of a person who was a nursing staff in the same hospital.

The police reached the hospital where they met his wife, Sudha Kumawat, who told the police that they had gone to a wedding in Jaipur and returned late on Monday. Lal, who belongs to Sikar in Rajasthan, was a nursing staff, while Sudha works as a guest teacher in a government school, police said.

“The deceased, his wife and two sons aged 11 and 8 years reached back to their home via bus around 12.30 am after which the kids went to sleep while their parents talked for a while and later they too slept,” the DCP said. The next morning, Sudha Kumawat, found her husband lying dead in a pool of blood outside the toilet of their house. The DCP said they have registered a case of murder and have begun probing it. 

