Nursery admission in Delhi: 'Being forced to visit schools, end up discussing fee structure', say parents

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Despite the government notification which says that parents need not visit schools for nursery admissions, the schools are calling up parents to visit them on the pretext of verification of documents and even bring along their kids.

Even though the registration process for nursery admissions is over, the parents are caught up in answering the calls from the schools to which they had applied for admission. When the parents visit the school, school officials end up discussing the fee structure with them.

The schools are also sending winter carnival invitations to the parents so that they get to see the school. A parent Neetika Seth said, “It has been three days since the registration process for the nursery admissions got over and since then I have got calls from at least four schools asking us to visit the school for the verification of documents submitted while filing the online application form.”

“It becomes so confusing at times because the schools are not mailing us, they are just calling us to inform us and we tend to miss the call at times. It seems like they are unofficially calling us. They don’t want to put it on record that they are calling the parents for the verification, which otherwise can be done at the time of the admission once the child is selected,” she added.

Another parent Shushank Jain said, “On one hand the govt notification says that parents are required to fill the forms online and need not visit the school for the same while on the other hand, the schools are calling us during the working hours to come to school for the verification and bring along original documents. One school – Lovely Public School – especially called us to say that it is mandatory to bring along the child as part of the verification process and when we went there, the officials started explaining the fee structure to us. This is all vague and unnecessary.” The school officials did not come on record to respond to the queries.

Schools sending winter carnival invites to parents

Even though the registration process for nursery admissions is over, the parents are caught up in answering the calls from the schools to which they had applied for admission. When the parents visit the school, school officials end up discussing the fee structure with them. The schools are also sending winter carnival invitations to the parents so that they get to see the school.



Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Despite the government notification which says that parents need not visit schools for nursery admissions, the schools are calling up parents to visit them on the pretext of verification of documents and even bring along their kids. Even though the registration process for nursery admissions is over, the parents are caught up in answering the calls from the schools to which they had applied for admission. When the parents visit the school, school officials end up discussing the fee structure with them. The schools are also sending winter carnival invitations to the parents so that they get to see the school. A parent Neetika Seth said, “It has been three days since the registration process for the nursery admissions got over and since then I have got calls from at least four schools asking us to visit the school for the verification of documents submitted while filing the online application form.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “It becomes so confusing at times because the schools are not mailing us, they are just calling us to inform us and we tend to miss the call at times. It seems like they are unofficially calling us. They don’t want to put it on record that they are calling the parents for the verification, which otherwise can be done at the time of the admission once the child is selected,” she added. Another parent Shushank Jain said, “On one hand the govt notification says that parents are required to fill the forms online and need not visit the school for the same while on the other hand, the schools are calling us during the working hours to come to school for the verification and bring along original documents. One school – Lovely Public School – especially called us to say that it is mandatory to bring along the child as part of the verification process and when we went there, the officials started explaining the fee structure to us. This is all vague and unnecessary.” The school officials did not come on record to respond to the queries. Schools sending winter carnival invites to parents Even though the registration process for nursery admissions is over, the parents are caught up in answering the calls from the schools to which they had applied for admission. When the parents visit the school, school officials end up discussing the fee structure with them. The schools are also sending winter carnival invitations to the parents so that they get to see the school. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp