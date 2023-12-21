Airport hub to integrate bus, metro & air services for passenger convenience

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A first-of-its-kind multi-modal transport hub integrating bus, metro, and air services would come up at Aerocity to facilitate passengers coming from neighbouring states with seamless connectivity to the airport terminals.

According to Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), the operator of IGI Airport, the hub will be connected with an Interstate Bus Terminus (ISBT), the upcoming phase 4 line of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the proposed Passenger Transport Centre (PTC) and the proposed Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) station, including the station for Automated Passenger Mover (APM) between airport’s terminals.

“Passengers from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan,Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand travel to IGI by interstate buses to catch international flights. Currently, there is no proper facility for parking these interstate buses at Delhi Airport. Therefore, the facility will help passengers coming from adjoining cities to catch international flights,” DIAL said.

Besides, a free shuttle service will also be run for the movement of passengers from the bus stand to the three terminals of the airport. DIAL said that the proposed airport ISBT will have state-ofthe- art passenger amenities, matching the airport standards. “It will have user facilities including retail, F&B outlets, EV charging, transit facilities, waiting hall, business centre, souvenir shops, among others,” it said.

According to the officials, the ISBT will be developed in consultation with the Delhi Transport Department. Its location (Aerocity) offers the best intermodal connectivity, efficient circulation, and well-laid subway connections for pedestrian movement, they said.

“A round of discussions took place between transport department and the DIAL. A presentation was given to them and an in-principle approval has been received from the government to go ahead with the plan. Soon, the schedule for next round of discussions will be decided in which the plan will be discussed in detail,” the official said.

