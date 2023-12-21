Home Cities Delhi

Bizman held for extortion bid in name of gangster

However, the number was active on a mobile phone operating software and from Internet protocol detail record (IPDR), and number issued on fake ID was identified and the accused was arrested.

Published: 21st December 2023 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2023 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A Dubai-returned businessman was arrested for trying to extort money in the name of jailed Delhi gangsters and using a UAE number for sending threatening messages, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Narendra, 27, a resident of Noida, employed two juveniles, who fired shots at the house of the victim and left a threat note claiming to be from the Jitender Gogi gang. The victim, Gaurav Tyagi, who has a building material business and is a resident of Wazirabad village, told the police that he had also received an extortion message of Rs 50 lakh from a WhatsApp number on December 8, in the name of Gogi Gang, Deepak Boxer, Sunny Kakran, and Anuj Jaat.

“The number was traced to the UAE-based DU Telecommunication Service Provider and no details were available with any Indian Telecommunication Service Provider,” DCP (North), Manoj Kumar Meena said. However, the number was active on a mobile phone operating software and from Internet protocol detail record (IPDR), and number issued on fake ID was identified and the accused was arrested.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Businessman Dubai UAE extortion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp