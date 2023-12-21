Bizman held for extortion bid in name of gangster
NEW DELHI: A Dubai-returned businessman was arrested for trying to extort money in the name of jailed Delhi gangsters and using a UAE number for sending threatening messages, police said on Wednesday.
The accused, identified as Narendra, 27, a resident of Noida, employed two juveniles, who fired shots at the house of the victim and left a threat note claiming to be from the Jitender Gogi gang. The victim, Gaurav Tyagi, who has a building material business and is a resident of Wazirabad village, told the police that he had also received an extortion message of Rs 50 lakh from a WhatsApp number on December 8, in the name of Gogi Gang, Deepak Boxer, Sunny Kakran, and Anuj Jaat.
“The number was traced to the UAE-based DU Telecommunication Service Provider and no details were available with any Indian Telecommunication Service Provider,” DCP (North), Manoj Kumar Meena said. However, the number was active on a mobile phone operating software and from Internet protocol detail record (IPDR), and number issued on fake ID was identified and the accused was arrested.