Body of minor girl who was raped and killed by 52-year-old landlord yet to be recovered even after 8 days

NEW DELHI: A nine-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped, murdered and dumped in a canal by her 52-year-old landlord in outer Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar area eight days back is yet to be recovered, making the family members of the victim restive.

On Wednesday, a team of 26 jawans of the National Disaster Response Force, including several divers, was deployed at the Munak Canal to fish out the body but in vain. The victim girl, a class 4 student, was allegedly abducted by her landlord, taken in a car, sexually assaulted and dumped her body in the gushing waters of Munak canal on December 12.

The grandfather of the rape victim, while speaking to this paper said he was agitated over the fact that even her body is yet to be recovered after more than a week. “The police told us that he [accused] has killed our daughter and thrown her body in the canal. I don’t know whether she is dead or alive, I just want my granddaughter back,” said the inconsolable elderly man When asked how and when they got to know about the incident, the grandfather said that they searched her and even asked the accused landlord but he claimed he was not in the city.

“Later we went and lodged a police complaint. A CCTV footage was found in which my granddaughter could be seen sitting in our landlord’s car who resides just some streets away,” the grandfather said. The landlord, identified as Sanjeev Rana, was in a hospital.

“According to police, after killing my granddaughter, the landlord went home and revealed everything to his family members. He was thrashed by one of his relatives and later left home in anger and met with an accident,” he said. The accused landlord is undergoing treatment in the hospital and is yet to be arrested. The elderly said he want his granddaughter back and police should find her soon.

