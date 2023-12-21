DU, Shriram Institute ink pact for reciprocal visits by experts & scientific staff

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote research and development has been signed between the University of Delhi (DU) and the Shriram Institute for Industrial Research (SRI), a unit of the Shriram Scientific and Industrial Research Foundation.

Dr. Vikas Gupta, Registrar of DU, signed the MoU on behalf of the university as the first party, while the Director of SRI signed as the second party and authorized representative. This MoU will be effective for an initial period of five years, subject to renewal with mutual written consent from both parties.

Under this agreement, DU and SRI will collaborate on joint activit ies, including research projects, training, and workshops/ conferences, leveraging shared facilities and expertise. The MoU facilitates reciprocal visits by experts and scientific staff from SRI to DU and vice versa.

Teachers, students, and researchers from DU will have the opportunity to visit SRI, enhancing collaboration and the sharing of facilities and expertise. These visits will be pre-coordinated, with clear communication regarding their purpose, duration, and any associated arrangements to ensure a productive and collaborative exchange.

Both institutions may engage in collaborative research projects in areas of mutual interest and apply jointly for other projects or assignments to national and international agencies. Research scholars and scientists from SRI are eligible to register for Ph.D. programs at DU, under the supervision of faculty members from both DU and SRI, as per mutually agreed terms. Additionally, SRI scientists may serve as guides for Ph.D. students at DU.

