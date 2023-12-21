DU students who fail to clear last paper to get 10 grace marks

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University (DU) will award grace marks to students who have failed to clear their last paper and have exhausted all chances to obtain a degree, said officials. The students will be granted 10 additional points as grace marks to obtain their degree and will be applicable for only those who have not been able to clear one paper despite availing all their special chances, the official said.

The official clarified that the provision extends to students whose degree should have been completed in 2021-22 and 2022- 23 during the Covid-19 pandemic. Additionally, it applies to those who participated in the centenary chance, with a maximum of four papers allowed.

The application is not only limited to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) students as MPhil students will too benefit from it, according to a proposal document sanctioned by the Executive Council. The decision aims to alleviate the challenges faced by students who could not give exams due to the pandemic.

Additionally, it extends support to those whose degrees are in jeopardy due to failing just one paper. Following the proposal, the university will form a committee consisting of academic advisors, faculty members, and administrators that will be responsible for assessing student requests seeking the allocation of grace marks.

Students must provide a legitimate reason for their inability to pass a single paper or for extending their degree completion duration. The committee will evaluate the feasibility of each case individually.

