Fire breaks out in Delhi's Gopaldas Bhawan building

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out on the 11th floor of the Gopaldas Bhawan building, which houses offices of several private firms, on Barakhamba Road here on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

No casualties have been reported so far. The occupants of the building were evacuated after the fire broke out, they said.

Fire officials trying to control fire at Gopaldas building at Connaught place in New Delhi on Thursday | Shekhar Yadav

A call about the fire was received around 1 pm and 15 fire tenders were pressed into service, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said. Black smoke was seen billowing from the building. The operation to douse the fire is underway.

