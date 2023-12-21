Home Cities Delhi

Ghaziabad man slashes wife’s neck for delaying his morning cup of tea

The police received information about the incident on Tuesday morning following which it visited the spot where the woman was found lying dead in a pool of blood.

The police have recovered the murder weapon, a sword, and the accused was remanded to judicial custody.

GHAZIABAD: A 52-year-old man allegedly slashed his wife’s neck multiple times with a sword-like weapon as she failed to serve him the morning tea on time. The case came to light from Fazalgarh village of Ghaziabad district in Uttar Pradesh where Dharamvir Jatav, who hails from Kalanjari village of Meerut district, allegedly beheaded his 50-year-old wife Sundri with a sword.

The police received information about the incident on Tuesday morning following which it visited the spot where the woman was found lying dead in a pool of blood. The victim’s son named Soldier, in his complaint to the police, alleged that his mother was killed by his father for not preparing tea in time.

According to him, the incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday when he and his three other siblings were sleeping. “My father abused my mother in anger, and we were awakened by their argument. By the time we could reach the terrace, my father had brought a sword from inside the house and slit my mother’s throat,” he claimed.

The victim’s son said that his father had regular arguments with his mother over consumption of liquor. “We tried to save our mother but my father threatened to kill us all. That is why we left the place. My father while fleeing towards the sugarcane crop fields was brandishing the sword so that nobody could catch hold of him,” he said.

Accordingly, based on the complaint, the police registered an FIR under relevant sections of law and the woman’s body was sent for post-mortem examination. As per the FIR, the accused, who is a vegetable vendor, assaulted his wife’s body several times with the sword after killing her.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Rural, Vivek Chandra Yadav, said that the victim was residing with her family in Fazalgarh village under the Bhojpur police station area. “The accused was nabbed after the investigation,” he stated. He said that the police have recovered the murder weapon -- a sword -- used in the commission of crime and the accused was sent to jail after being produced before a court.

