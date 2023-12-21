Minor kidnapped by uncle for ransom rescued

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A seven-year-old boy who was allegedly kidnapped by his maternal uncle in north Delhi’s Shastri Nagar area, has been rescued, police said on Wednesday. The uncle identified as Vikas and his two associates namely— Deepak and Shivam Pal— have been held, DCP (north) MK Meena said.

According to the police, a complainant regarding the disappearance of his 7-year-old boy on December 19 and a ransom call to bring Rs 3 lakhs near Jhandewalan Mandir to rescue the child, was received. The police registered a case and deployed informers to trace the kidnappers.

“The team rescued the victim Pranab from the area of Old Rajendra Nagar and accused Shivam Pal and Deepak were also apprehended,” the DCP said adding that the case was solved within few hours.

On interrogation, it was found that the maternal uncle of the victim, Vikas, hatched the plan with Shivam and Deepak to kidnap the child in order to extort the ransom amount from the complainant Sunil Kumar, the DCP said. All the three are in police custody and further interrogations are underway, the senior official added.

