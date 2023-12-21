Home Cities Delhi

Parliament security breach: Man in touch with accused arrested from UP’s Jaluan

After several hours of combing operation, the police team spotted him and picked him up from the house on the basis of suspicion.

Published: 21st December 2023

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As part of its investigation into the Parliament security breach case, Delhi Police on Wednesday detained a person named Atul Kulshrestha alias Bacha from Orai city of Jalaun district in Bundelkhand region.

According to sources, Kulshrestha used to be in touch with the accused through social media. He is accused of chatting with those who executed the plan by jumping into the House from the visitor gallery, breaching the security of Parliament.

The Delhi police team left for the national capital on Wednesday afternoon with Kulshrestha, who, like his other accused, is also believed to be influenced by revolutionary freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh. However, according to sources, Kulshrestha is not affiliated with any political party or organisation. He has been active on social media since his student days.

The accused, however, has no criminal record. According to the police sources, Kulshrestha was found to be active in a WhatsApp group created by youths who were involved in Parliament’s security breach attempt. The sources claimed that Delhi police had reached Jalaun in search of Kulshrestha on Tuesday night.

After several hours of combing operation, the police team spotted him and picked him up from the house on the basis of suspicion. Jalaun Superintendent of Police Dr Eeraj Raja confirmed that Delhi police were in the town and said that the team had taken Kulshrestha to Delhi for questioning.

On December 13, two men—Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D—had jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow smoke from canisters and shouted slogans, before being overpowered by the MPs. Two others—Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi—released smoke from canisters while shouting “tanashahi nahi chalegi” outside the Parliament premises.

