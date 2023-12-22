Delhi: Railing broken, student dies after falling off bridge

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 16-year-old boy, studying in class 9, died after he fell from a foot-over bridge owing to a broken side railing in northeast Delhi’s Harsh Vihar area, an official said on Thursday. According to the official, the incident occurred on Wednesday around 1.45 pm at Harsh Vihar foot-over bridge near Mandoli Jail on Wazirabad Road. Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said that the boy, a resident of Gagan Vihar, Ghaziabad, UP was a student of Government School, Mandoli Extension.

The foot-over-bridge in Harsh Vihar in

Northeast Delhi from where a Class 9

student fell to death| Express

“On Wednesday at about 1.45 p.m, he fell down from a foot-over bridge on the road below (height about 6 metres) and sustained critical injuries. He was rushed to GTB Hospital, where he was declared dead at arrival,” the DCP said.

During the initial probe, it was revealed that the now-deceased boy was with some other school boys, when the incident happened. “His friend, a 15-year-old boy, accompanied him to the hospital. The victim’s friend also studies in the same school in Class 9, but in a different section,” the senior officer said.

According to the victim’s friend, the boy was leaning against the guard rail, but fell down as one section of the guard rail on the bridge was broken and missing. The police have registered a case of an act endangering life or personal safety of others (section 336 IPC) and causing death by negligence (section 304A IPC) against concerned authority on the complaint of victim’s friend. Further probe is underway, the officer added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: A 16-year-old boy, studying in class 9, died after he fell from a foot-over bridge owing to a broken side railing in northeast Delhi’s Harsh Vihar area, an official said on Thursday. According to the official, the incident occurred on Wednesday around 1.45 pm at Harsh Vihar foot-over bridge near Mandoli Jail on Wazirabad Road. Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said that the boy, a resident of Gagan Vihar, Ghaziabad, UP was a student of Government School, Mandoli Extension. The foot-over-bridge in Harsh Vihar in Northeast Delhi from where a Class 9 student fell to death| Express“On Wednesday at about 1.45 p.m, he fell down from a foot-over bridge on the road below (height about 6 metres) and sustained critical injuries. He was rushed to GTB Hospital, where he was declared dead at arrival,” the DCP said. During the initial probe, it was revealed that the now-deceased boy was with some other school boys, when the incident happened. “His friend, a 15-year-old boy, accompanied him to the hospital. The victim’s friend also studies in the same school in Class 9, but in a different section,” the senior officer said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to the victim’s friend, the boy was leaning against the guard rail, but fell down as one section of the guard rail on the bridge was broken and missing. The police have registered a case of an act endangering life or personal safety of others (section 336 IPC) and causing death by negligence (section 304A IPC) against concerned authority on the complaint of victim’s friend. Further probe is underway, the officer added. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp