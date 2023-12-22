Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Railing broken, student dies after falling off bridge

The boy was rushed to GTB Hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival, the DCP said.

Published: 22nd December 2023 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2023 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

crime scene

Representational image (PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 16-year-old boy, studying in class 9, died after he fell from a foot-over bridge owing to a broken side railing in northeast Delhi’s Harsh Vihar area, an official said on Thursday. According to the official, the incident occurred on Wednesday around 1.45 pm at Harsh Vihar foot-over bridge near Mandoli Jail on Wazirabad Road. Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said that the boy, a resident of Gagan Vihar, Ghaziabad, UP was a student of Government School, Mandoli Extension.

The foot-over-bridge in Harsh Vihar in
Northeast Delhi from where a Class 9
student fell to death| Express

“On Wednesday at about 1.45 p.m, he fell down from a foot-over bridge on the road below (height about 6 metres) and sustained critical injuries. He was rushed to GTB Hospital, where he was declared dead at arrival,” the DCP said.

During the initial probe, it was revealed that the now-deceased boy was with some other school boys, when the incident happened. “His friend, a 15-year-old boy, accompanied him to the hospital. The victim’s friend also studies in the same school in Class 9, but in a different section,” the senior officer said.

According to the victim’s friend, the boy was leaning against the guard rail, but fell down as one section of the guard rail on the bridge was broken and missing. The police have registered a case of an act endangering life or personal safety of others (section 336 IPC) and causing death by negligence (section 304A IPC) against concerned authority on the complaint of victim’s friend. Further probe is underway, the officer added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
foot-over bridge Delhi Harsh Vihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp