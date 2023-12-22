Home Cities Delhi

Gurugram club owner thrashed with rod, shot at over financial dispute  

The DCP said Harkesh told the police that the alleged attackers had an old enmity with Sunder and him, stemming from financial issues related to the club.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An owner of Gurugram-based King Club was attacked with iron rods and shots were fired at his car by unidentified assailants in south Delhi’s Dera Mandi Road on Thursday, an official said. According to police, a call was received from Rahul, the brother of the victim, Sunder, stating that the latter had been fired upon while travelling from his club in Gurugram to his residence.

“According to Rahul, Sunder’s car, a white Hyundai Creta, was chased by two cars with Haryana registration numbers. Harkesh, an acquaintance of Sunder who was present at the scene, also provided additional details,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (south), Chandan Chowdhary said.

The DCP said Harkesh told the police that the alleged attackers had an old enmity with Sunder and him, stemming from financial issues related to the club. “The assailants, allegedly from Tigaon village in Faridabad, had pursued Sunder from Gurugram, fired upon him near Gwal Pahari Chauki,” the senior officer said.

The assailants caught up with Sunder in front of a farm at Dera Mandi Road, where they reportedly fired upon his car and assaulted him with an iron rods before fleeing the scene“Three empty cartridges were recovered from the spot, and Sunder’s damaged car was found abandoned on the roadside,” the DCP said.

Sunder did not suffer any gunshot wounds but got injured when he was hit by the iron rod. “He was taken to the AIIMS Trauma Center by his relatives for medical attention,” she said. “The motive behind the assault and the identities of the assailants are under investigation,” the officer said.

