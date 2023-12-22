Home Cities Delhi

Gurugram: Police head constable arrested for raping 14-year-old girl

Police said the case was registered at the Women's Police Station (West) after the medical examination of the girl.

Published: 22nd December 2023

By PTI

GURUGRAM: A head constable of the Gurugram Police was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl, who used to work at his house as a maid, police said.

The accused, Anup Singh, has been suspended, they said and added that a case was registered against him following a complaint from the girl's aunt on Friday.

The woman has alleged that her niece was working as a maid at the head constable's house in the Old Gurugram area since November 1, according to police.

She alleged that everything was fine for a few days, but then Singh raped the girl while she was at the house to work and threatened to kill her if she reported the incident, they said.

Police said the case was registered at the Women's Police Station (West) after the medical examination of the girl.

After recording the statement of the victim under 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure before a city court, Singh was arrested, they said.

"The accused has been arrested and also suspended. The matter is being investigated and we are questioning the accused head constable," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Against Women) Virender Vij said.

