Mayor acting like a party worker: LoP

NEW DELHI: Leader of the Opposition at Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has accused the Delhi Mayor of taking a politically biased approach in meetings with the councillors.

LoP Raja Iqbal Singh alleged on Thursday that the mayor is misusing her constitutional post and acting like a party worker by not inviting councillors from the BJP to ward meetings and holds discussions only in the presence of AAP workers.

The bone of contention is a meeting of Rohini area councillors in the MCD where according to Iqbal, Oberoi did not invite the BJP councillors from the locality. “In the meeting, everyone except BJP councillors was present. I want to ask why is the Mayor giving BJP councillors and their ward residents a step-motherly treatment,” he said.

Singh said that the Mayor’s position is a constitutional one, and by engaging in biased behavior, she is tarnishing its dignity. “Mayor is engaging in biased behavior with BJP councillors. This is favoritism. She holds a constitutional post and can’t act like a worker from the AAP,” he added. The LoP also said if the practice continues, they will stage a protest.

