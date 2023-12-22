Plea seeking linking property documents of citizens with Aadhaar: Delhi HC asks Centre to consider

Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Union government to consider BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay’s plea seeking direction to the Centre for linking of immovable and movable property documents of citizens with their Aadhaar numbers to weed out corruption, black money generation, and ‘benami’ transactions.

Although the Delhi High Court refused to pass any order and direction on Upadhyay’s plea, but the two-judge bench headed by Justice Rajiv Shakdher and also comprising Justice Girish Kathpalia, however, said the representation shall be decided by the Centre within three months.

