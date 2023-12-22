Home Cities Delhi

‘Register property from anywhere’

A policy that allows people to approach any of the 22 sub-registrar offices in Delhi is in the pipeline

Published: 22nd December 2023 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2023 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Property registrations for June 2021 were 39 per cent higher than June 2019.

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government’s revenue department has decided to introduce an ‘Anywhere Registration’ policy for property registrations in the city. According to this policy, individuals who want to buy or sell their properties can go to any sub-registrar office in the city for registration, and will not be restricted to a specific sub-registrar office under whose jurisdiction the property stands. 

The Delhi government said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has approved the new scheme and the file has been sent to the Lieutenant-Governor for notification. The decision was taken after several complaints were raised, including that property registrations in  the city has become a cumbersome process. 

One complaint was that in some sub-registrar offices, there were long queues and consequently, it takes a long time to book an appointment, whereas in some other offices, there were no excessive crowds.  Another complaint was that corruption was prevalent in many sub-registrar offices. There are middlemen outside the offices, who demanded money from people wanting to register their property. People were often forced to pay these middlemen to get their registrations done in these offices. 

The revenue department has initiated the new policy to address such issues. If the ‘Anywhere Registration’ policy comes into being, all sub-registrars in the city will now function as joint sub-registrars, and their jurisdiction will cover the entire Delhi. Under this, anyone residing in Delhi can make an online appointment for property registrations at any of the 22 sub-registrar offices in the city.

According to a notification, the new policy allows people to register their properties in any sub-registrar office in Delhi as per their convenience. The move will also increase transparency, since if officials in a certain office demand bribes, people will have the choice to go to other offices. It is also expected that corruption would be prevented to an extent, since people will choose offices where work is done honestly. 

File awaiting approval
The revenue department’s ‘Anywhere Registration’ policy has been approved by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the file sent to the Lieutenant Governor for notification

Free to choose
According to the ‘Anywhere Registration’ policy of the revenue department, people who want to buy or sell their properties can go to any of the 22 sub-registrar offices in the city for registration, and will not be restricted to a specific office

Complaints
The decision was taken after several complaints were raised about property registrations becoming a cumbersome process. This included serpentine queues and long booking time for appointments in some offices, while some other offices were empty. Another complaints were pertaining to corruption

Benefits of new policy
Under the new policy, people have the choice to select their properties in any sub-registrar office in Delhi as per their convenience, according to a notification. The move will also increase transparency, since if officials in a certain office demand bribes, people will have the choice to go to other offices. It is also expected that corruption would be prevented to an extent, since the public will choose offices where work is done honestly and with integrity. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi government Revenue Department properties registration Arvind Kejriwal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp