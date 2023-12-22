‘Register property from anywhere’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government’s revenue department has decided to introduce an ‘Anywhere Registration’ policy for property registrations in the city. According to this policy, individuals who want to buy or sell their properties can go to any sub-registrar office in the city for registration, and will not be restricted to a specific sub-registrar office under whose jurisdiction the property stands.

The Delhi government said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has approved the new scheme and the file has been sent to the Lieutenant-Governor for notification. The decision was taken after several complaints were raised, including that property registrations in the city has become a cumbersome process.

One complaint was that in some sub-registrar offices, there were long queues and consequently, it takes a long time to book an appointment, whereas in some other offices, there were no excessive crowds. Another complaint was that corruption was prevalent in many sub-registrar offices. There are middlemen outside the offices, who demanded money from people wanting to register their property. People were often forced to pay these middlemen to get their registrations done in these offices.

The revenue department has initiated the new policy to address such issues. If the ‘Anywhere Registration’ policy comes into being, all sub-registrars in the city will now function as joint sub-registrars, and their jurisdiction will cover the entire Delhi. Under this, anyone residing in Delhi can make an online appointment for property registrations at any of the 22 sub-registrar offices in the city.

According to a notification, the new policy allows people to register their properties in any sub-registrar office in Delhi as per their convenience. The move will also increase transparency, since if officials in a certain office demand bribes, people will have the choice to go to other offices. It is also expected that corruption would be prevented to an extent, since people will choose offices where work is done honestly.

File awaiting approval

The revenue department’s ‘Anywhere Registration’ policy has been approved by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the file sent to the Lieutenant Governor for notification

Free to choose

According to the ‘Anywhere Registration’ policy of the revenue department, people who want to buy or sell their properties can go to any of the 22 sub-registrar offices in the city for registration, and will not be restricted to a specific office

Complaints

The decision was taken after several complaints were raised about property registrations becoming a cumbersome process. This included serpentine queues and long booking time for appointments in some offices, while some other offices were empty. Another complaints were pertaining to corruption

Benefits of new policy

Under the new policy, people have the choice to select their properties in any sub-registrar office in Delhi as per their convenience, according to a notification. The move will also increase transparency, since if officials in a certain office demand bribes, people will have the choice to go to other offices. It is also expected that corruption would be prevented to an extent, since the public will choose offices where work is done honestly and with integrity.

