Sewer woes: Atshi inspects Chandrawal

NEW DELHI: Water Minister Atishi on Thursday inspected various parts of Chandrawal village in Model Town Assembly constituency following sewer complaints from various quarters.

Upon observing the dismal condition of the sewer, the minister pulled up the officials and issued a show cause notice for negligence in the maintenance of sewers in the area.

During the inspection, residents informed the minister that inadequate cleanliness caused sewer overflow on the streets, making it difficult for them to carry out daily activities. They also said that despite informing officials about their issues, the officers tend to ignore them. She directed the officials to clean the sewer lines within a week and submit a report to her.

