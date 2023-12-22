Home Cities Delhi

Sewer woes: Atshi inspects Chandrawal

Upon observing the dismal condition of the sewer, the minister pulled up the officials and issued a show cause notice for negligence in the maintenance of sewers in the area.

Published: 22nd December 2023 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2023 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Finance Minister Atishi

Delhi Finance Minister Atishi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Water Minister Atishi on Thursday inspected various parts of Chandrawal village in Model Town Assembly constituency following sewer complaints from various quarters. 

Upon observing the dismal condition of the sewer, the minister pulled up the officials and issued a show cause notice for negligence in the maintenance of sewers in the area.

During the inspection, residents informed the minister that inadequate cleanliness caused sewer overflow on the streets, making it difficult for them to carry out daily activities. They also said that despite informing officials about their issues, the officers tend to ignore them. She directed the officials to clean the sewer lines within a week and submit a report to her.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Chandrawal viiage Atishi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp