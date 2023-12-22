Tech jobs top draw in IIT-D placements

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: IIT-Delhi students have received around 1,050 job offers, including pre-placement offers (PPOs), with 1,000 students being uniquely selected after the conclusion of phase-1 of the placement season for 2023-24.

Over 50 international offers (including PPOs) were received from around 20 international organizations in Hong Kong, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, the UAE, UK, and the US. Top recruiters on the campus in terms of the number of students offered jobs include Air India, Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Goldman Sachs, Bajaj Auto, and Ola Electric.

“We have done reasonably well in phase 1 of the placement session,” said R Ayothiraman, Professor in charge of the Office of Career Services. “We congratulate the students for giving their best,” he said. As per an IIT report on Thursday, the students are mostly placed in the core technical sector, followed by the IT sector, which is also core to some departments such as Computer Science, Mathematics and Computing.

“The core sector has picked up more students than previous years. We look forward to the positive hiring trend,” said Dr. Anishya O. Madan, Industrial Liaison Officer, IIT Delhi. “We are trying to get more companies in phase 2, which will start in mid-January,” said Prof. Ayothiraman. The placement season spans from December to May.

Over 370 companies across sectors offering 700-plus job profiles have registered to hire IIT-Delhi students. Of these, processes have been completed for 450 job profiles in this phase. The others will be scheduled in the next phase, said Dr Madan.

At a glance

Around 1,050 offers, including pre-placement offers (PPOs)

Over 50 int’l offers, including PPOs, from 20 companies across geographies spanning Hong Kong, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, UAE, UK, the US

Top recruiters include Air India, Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Goldman Sachs, Bajaj Auto and Ola Electric

Over 370 companies across sectors offering 700-plus jobs have registered

Of these, processes have been completed for over 450 jobs in Phase I

Phase 2 will start in mid-January

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: IIT-Delhi students have received around 1,050 job offers, including pre-placement offers (PPOs), with 1,000 students being uniquely selected after the conclusion of phase-1 of the placement season for 2023-24. Over 50 international offers (including PPOs) were received from around 20 international organizations in Hong Kong, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, the UAE, UK, and the US. Top recruiters on the campus in terms of the number of students offered jobs include Air India, Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Goldman Sachs, Bajaj Auto, and Ola Electric. “We have done reasonably well in phase 1 of the placement session,” said R Ayothiraman, Professor in charge of the Office of Career Services. “We congratulate the students for giving their best,” he said. As per an IIT report on Thursday, the students are mostly placed in the core technical sector, followed by the IT sector, which is also core to some departments such as Computer Science, Mathematics and Computing.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The core sector has picked up more students than previous years. We look forward to the positive hiring trend,” said Dr. Anishya O. Madan, Industrial Liaison Officer, IIT Delhi. “We are trying to get more companies in phase 2, which will start in mid-January,” said Prof. Ayothiraman. The placement season spans from December to May. Over 370 companies across sectors offering 700-plus job profiles have registered to hire IIT-Delhi students. Of these, processes have been completed for 450 job profiles in this phase. The others will be scheduled in the next phase, said Dr Madan. At a glance Around 1,050 offers, including pre-placement offers (PPOs) Over 50 int’l offers, including PPOs, from 20 companies across geographies spanning Hong Kong, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, UAE, UK, the US Top recruiters include Air India, Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Goldman Sachs, Bajaj Auto and Ola Electric Over 370 companies across sectors offering 700-plus jobs have registered Of these, processes have been completed for over 450 jobs in Phase I Phase 2 will start in mid-January Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp