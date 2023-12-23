BJP backs wrestlers only when they win medals, AAP taunts saffron camp

Reet Kaur Sahni By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday lashed out at the BJP following the resignation of former Olympic medalist Sakshi Malik from wrestling. Malik, who had initiated an agitation alongside other wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat in January, decided to quit after Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s loyalist Sanjay Singh was elected president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Thursday. The agitation spearheaded by Malik and her colleagues accused former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment.

Senior AAP leader and MLA Durgesh Pathak commented on the matter, stating, “It’s unfortunate that when our wrestler companions win medals, the entire BJP stands by them. They showcase their photos on billboards, trying to imply that PM Narendra Modi played a role in their victory, as if Narendra Modi also imparted wrestling tactics.”

Accusing the Prime Minister of hogging the limelight, the MLA continued, “It’s a matter of utter shame that while the PM takes all the credit when wrestlers win medals and invites them home, no investigation is conducted when disrespectful incidents occur.”

Demanding that the government break its silence, Pathak, who represents Rajinder Nagar, added, “Now, when they’ve been struggling for the past year, no one stands by them. Only the common people of this country have supported them. We are waiting to see if VP Jagdeep Dhankhar and others will speak out, given the oppression faced by farmers.”

Addressing the wrestlers affected by the situation, Pathak said, “I want to tell my wrestler companions that this fight is a long one, but don’t concede defeat. The entire country stands with you. History will remember how the BJP sided with those who oppress women.”

