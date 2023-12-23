Court rejects Sanjay Singh’s bail plea in laundering case

Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Friday dismissed the bail application of senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy ‘scam’, observing that he was connected with the “proceeds of crime to the extent of Rs 2 crore’ and the case against him was “genuine”.

The Rajya Sabha MP, who was arrested on October 4 this year, is accused of receiving Rs 2 crore, the alleged proceeds of the predicate or scheduled offence involving alleged corruption in formulating and executing the city government’s excise policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped.

“Now, coming to merits of the case or the evidence and material collected during investigation against the applicant and produced before the court, it is observed that he is shown to have been connected with proceeds of crime to the extent of Rs 2 crore, which are being alleged to have been generated through the criminal activities of above scheduled offences case of CBI.

It has been shown that the above amount of Rs. 2 crores was paid or delivered to him, through his associate Sarvesh Mishra who had earlier worked as Personal Assistant to him and he apparently had accepted or taken the said amounts for and on behalf of the applicant,” special judge M K Nagpal said in the order.

The judge said the ED’s “basic case” was “approved” by the Supreme Court, which had also “endorsed” that bribes or kickbacks were paid for the formulation of the Delhi government’s excise policy of 2021-22.

The court rejected the submissions of Singh that he cannot be made an accused in the money laundering case as he was not named in the main FIR by the CBI (related to alleged corruption).

Referring to some SC judgments, the judge said not naming Singh in the FIR, nor summoning him to join the investigation was of ‘no relevancy’ if the investigating agency showed sufficient evidence to support his involvement and further detention.

“Considering the oral and documentary evidence in entirety’and also in light of the settled legal position, this court is of prima facie view that the case against the applicant is genuine and the said evidence and material shows the involvement of the applicant in the commission of the alleged offence of money laundering,” the court said.

‘Not being named in FIR of no relevance’

Referring to some Supreme Court judgments, the judge said not naming Sanjay Singh in the FIR, nor summoning him to join the investigation was of ‘no relevancy’ if the investigating agency showed sufficient evidence to support his involvement and detention

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Friday dismissed the bail application of senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy ‘scam’, observing that he was connected with the “proceeds of crime to the extent of Rs 2 crore’ and the case against him was “genuine”. The Rajya Sabha MP, who was arrested on October 4 this year, is accused of receiving Rs 2 crore, the alleged proceeds of the predicate or scheduled offence involving alleged corruption in formulating and executing the city government’s excise policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped. “Now, coming to merits of the case or the evidence and material collected during investigation against the applicant and produced before the court, it is observed that he is shown to have been connected with proceeds of crime to the extent of Rs 2 crore, which are being alleged to have been generated through the criminal activities of above scheduled offences case of CBI.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); It has been shown that the above amount of Rs. 2 crores was paid or delivered to him, through his associate Sarvesh Mishra who had earlier worked as Personal Assistant to him and he apparently had accepted or taken the said amounts for and on behalf of the applicant,” special judge M K Nagpal said in the order. The judge said the ED’s “basic case” was “approved” by the Supreme Court, which had also “endorsed” that bribes or kickbacks were paid for the formulation of the Delhi government’s excise policy of 2021-22. The court rejected the submissions of Singh that he cannot be made an accused in the money laundering case as he was not named in the main FIR by the CBI (related to alleged corruption). Referring to some SC judgments, the judge said not naming Singh in the FIR, nor summoning him to join the investigation was of ‘no relevancy’ if the investigating agency showed sufficient evidence to support his involvement and further detention. “Considering the oral and documentary evidence in entirety’and also in light of the settled legal position, this court is of prima facie view that the case against the applicant is genuine and the said evidence and material shows the involvement of the applicant in the commission of the alleged offence of money laundering,” the court said. ‘Not being named in FIR of no relevance’ Referring to some Supreme Court judgments, the judge said not naming Sanjay Singh in the FIR, nor summoning him to join the investigation was of ‘no relevancy’ if the investigating agency showed sufficient evidence to support his involvement and detention Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp