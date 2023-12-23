Delhi PWD Minister pulls up officials for Rohini court’s ‘dilapidated’ condition

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s PWD Minister, Atishi, expressed her displeasure on Friday regarding the dilapidated condition of the Rohini court building. She directed the PWD’s Principal Secretary to prepare a comprehensive annual maintenance contract before the end of this year in consultation with the Principal Secretary (Law).

She instructed that all court complexes be maintained along similar lines. This move came in response to complaints from judges and lawyers about the poor facilities and maintenance at the Rohini court complex. Atishi found the condition of the court premises pitiable. There is a major problem with seepage throughout the building, causing water to seep through walls and ceilings. Due to this seepage, the walls have become damp and dirty, with paint and cement peeling off. She discovered that the false ceiling was also in poor condition, with several panels missing and wires hanging overhead.

Furthermore, the minister noted a lack of proper maintenance in the courtrooms and lawyers’ chambers. The overall cleanliness of the building in the court complex was also a significant issue. The washrooms, especially the women’s, were in a dirty condition.

Subsequently, the law minister also inspected the building’s basement, which was in deplorable condition, with missing electrical fittings, broken stairs, and pervasive darkness. In the light of the above, the Principal Secretary (PWD) is directed to put up a draft of a comprehensive annual maintenance contract for maintaining the Rohini Court Complex in consultation with the Principal Secretary (Law) by December 30. Thereafter, all court complexes in Delhi need to be maintained on similar lines

