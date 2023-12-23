Education gets 25% budget as it is investment: Atishi

Home Cities Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Education Minister Atishi said on Friday that investing 25 per cent of the budget in education annually is not just an expense but an investment for the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government.

Speaking at the sixth convocation of the Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU), Atishi noted that the institution’s success has inspired other states to initiate programs like ‘Yogshala’.

“The transformation of DPSRU into the country’s first pharmaceutical research university is a testament to the Kejriwal government’s commitment to education. Investing 25 percent of our budget in education every year is an investment for the Delhi government, not just an expense,” she stated. The convocation was also attended by Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena and former Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Nirmal Ganguly.

Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU) is the first Pharmacy University in India and third in the world and is functional from 2015.

