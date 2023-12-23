Fall in Indira Gandhi International airport baggage theft cases: Cops

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Friday claimed that there has been a decline of 48% in the cases of baggage theft at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, owing to their more proactive policies. The figures shared by the police reveal a notable increase in the number of arrests, with 42 people apprehended in 2023 as opposed to 32 in 2022. During April, August, and November of 2023, no baggage theft cases were registered.

As per the police, 150 missing, stolen and lost articles were handed over to their rightful owners during 2023.In October, Delhi Police had arrested seven loaders for stealing valuables from the baggage of passengers at IGI airport, an official said, adding they had also recovered a huge quantity of gold ornaments, luxury watches, Apple Airpods and foreign currency from the possession of the accused.

The loaders were employees of service provider AISATS, a joint venture between Air India and SATS. The investigation also revealed that some officials of the airlines and the handling company were involved in the thefts. The police said at the time that investigation into the theft cases and interrogation of the arrested loaders also revealed that the airlines served by the private company were not following guidelines issued by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, and advisories issued by Delhi Police on matters related to searching and handling of luggage of passengers

Deputy Commissioner of Police, IGI, Devesh Kumar Mahla said that the theft cases are posing a security concern at IGI Airport. “We have taken proactive measures to address this issue, conducting thorough investigations and implementing preventive measures to deter thefts,” he said.

The DCP said that three police teams, under the supervision of an Inspector each and under the overall supervision of an ACP, conducts surprise checking, simultaneously, at the time of loading and unloading of baggage to oversee and enforce the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) guidelines.

“If any discrepancies or shortcomings are noticed during checking then the managers of the airlines concerned are informed in writing. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security is also kept in the loop and is informed immediately. Surveillance has been enhanced in the hold area of aircraft and route of baggage TUGs (trolley/cart carrying passenger’s baggage), through a network of strategically placed CCTV cameras,” he said.

Three teams conduct surprise checking

Deputy Commissioner of Police, IGI, Devesh Kumar Mahla said that three police teams, under the supervision of an Inspector each and under the overall supervision of an ACP, conducts surprise checking, simultaneously, at the time of loading and unloading of baggage to oversee and enforce the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) guidelines. “If any discrepancies are noticed during checking, the managers of the airlines concerned are informed in writing. BCAS is also kept in the loop,” he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Friday claimed that there has been a decline of 48% in the cases of baggage theft at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, owing to their more proactive policies. The figures shared by the police reveal a notable increase in the number of arrests, with 42 people apprehended in 2023 as opposed to 32 in 2022. During April, August, and November of 2023, no baggage theft cases were registered. As per the police, 150 missing, stolen and lost articles were handed over to their rightful owners during 2023.In October, Delhi Police had arrested seven loaders for stealing valuables from the baggage of passengers at IGI airport, an official said, adding they had also recovered a huge quantity of gold ornaments, luxury watches, Apple Airpods and foreign currency from the possession of the accused. The loaders were employees of service provider AISATS, a joint venture between Air India and SATS. The investigation also revealed that some officials of the airlines and the handling company were involved in the thefts. The police said at the time that investigation into the theft cases and interrogation of the arrested loaders also revealed that the airlines served by the private company were not following guidelines issued by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, and advisories issued by Delhi Police on matters related to searching and handling of luggage of passengersgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Deputy Commissioner of Police, IGI, Devesh Kumar Mahla said that the theft cases are posing a security concern at IGI Airport. “We have taken proactive measures to address this issue, conducting thorough investigations and implementing preventive measures to deter thefts,” he said. The DCP said that three police teams, under the supervision of an Inspector each and under the overall supervision of an ACP, conducts surprise checking, simultaneously, at the time of loading and unloading of baggage to oversee and enforce the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) guidelines. “If any discrepancies or shortcomings are noticed during checking then the managers of the airlines concerned are informed in writing. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security is also kept in the loop and is informed immediately. Surveillance has been enhanced in the hold area of aircraft and route of baggage TUGs (trolley/cart carrying passenger’s baggage), through a network of strategically placed CCTV cameras,” he said. Three teams conduct surprise checking Deputy Commissioner of Police, IGI, Devesh Kumar Mahla said that three police teams, under the supervision of an Inspector each and under the overall supervision of an ACP, conducts surprise checking, simultaneously, at the time of loading and unloading of baggage to oversee and enforce the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) guidelines. “If any discrepancies are noticed during checking, the managers of the airlines concerned are informed in writing. BCAS is also kept in the loop,” he said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp