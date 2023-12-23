Illegal garbage landfill made in Sanjay Van: BJP

Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP has accused the AAP of conniving and creating an illegal landfill in Sanjay Van, with the help of MCD officials and garbage collection companies. Accusing the ruling party of helping build the landfill, the opposition party leaders on Friday said that the South Zone of MCD had been allegedly dumping the garbage of nearby wards in Sanjay Van for the last 8 to 9 months.

They said that a large part of Sanjay Van had become a landfill site and there was danger of spread of diseases. Commenting on the same, Leader of Opposition in the MCD, Raja Iqbal Singh, said, “With the construction of this illegal landfill site, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Mayor Shelly Oberoi’s claims of clean Delhi have been exposed.” He demanded that answers be given to people of Mehrauli by the Mayor on the issue.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP has accused the AAP of conniving and creating an illegal landfill in Sanjay Van, with the help of MCD officials and garbage collection companies. Accusing the ruling party of helping build the landfill, the opposition party leaders on Friday said that the South Zone of MCD had been allegedly dumping the garbage of nearby wards in Sanjay Van for the last 8 to 9 months. They said that a large part of Sanjay Van had become a landfill site and there was danger of spread of diseases. Commenting on the same, Leader of Opposition in the MCD, Raja Iqbal Singh, said, “With the construction of this illegal landfill site, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Mayor Shelly Oberoi’s claims of clean Delhi have been exposed.” He demanded that answers be given to people of Mehrauli by the Mayor on the issue. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsAppgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });