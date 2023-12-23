Thief caught by priest in Delhi turns out to be fugitive wanted for murder in West Bengal

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 22-year-old youth, accused of brutally killing a man in West Bengal by stabbing both eyes, was nabbed by a temple priest in the national capital while trying to steal his wallet. According to police, on December 19, a call was received around 4 am regarding theft and apprehension of the accused.

“Pandit Sandeep Shastri of Geeta Bhawan Mandir, Sarojini Park, told that he was sleeping on the first floor of the temple when he found that someone was trying to steal his wallet,” DCP (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said.

When the priest tried to apprehend the accused, he attacked him with a screwdriver. However, he was overpowered by Shastri and temple staff Asheesh and handed to the cops, the DCP said. The accused was identified as Kismat Sheikh.

During the interrogation, the accused Kismat revealed that a few days back he had killed a person named Jamshed Sheikh in West Bengal by stabbing his both eyes and injuring his head. The accused further stated that he had come to Delhi to evade arrest and during his stay, he tried to commit burglary at the temple. A case has been registered and investigations are on, the DCP added.

