Will expose Jacqueline with ‘unseen’ evidence: Sukesh 

NEW DELHI: Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, prime accused in a Rs 200-crore money laundering case, has now turned against Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez after the latter made allegations against him in her recent plea.

Jacqueline recently moved a Delhi court seeking protection from intimidation from Sukesh. She’s also moved Delhi HC seeking quashing of case against her saying that she is an innocent victim of Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s targeted attack.

In her plea before Patiala House Court, Jacqueline sought directions to the superintendent of Mandoli prison and Delhi Police’s economic offences wing (EOW) to not allow Chandrasekhar to issue any further letters, statements or messages about her.

Citing Chandrasekhar’s letter dated October 15, the plea said it was “laced with unsolicited and disturbing content,” and that it was widely reported by media. Sukesh, in a statement through his lawyer Anant Malik, stated that the time has arrived for the world to know the truth and he will go all out to expose anything in accordance with law.

In her appeal, Jacqueline, who is also an accused in the money laundering case, claimed that Sukesh trapped her. Responding to Jacqueline’s allegations, Sukesh said that he would now reveal all “unseen” evidence against her, claiming that the investigations done were biased as he was protecting the interests of “this person”.

Chandrashekhar, in his letter, further stated that all the “unseen” evidence, starting with chats, screenshots, recordings, financial overseas transactions, investments, which was so far kept as secret to protect this person will all be bought before the courts and investigation agencies.

“Even the smallest fact of payments worth a few million USD paid for social platform enhancement to compete and race against a very prominent colleague of this person also will be brought in open with all the relevant payment invoice paid by me,” he said.

The police have accused Chandrashekar of duping Aditi Singh, the wife of former promoter of Ranbaxy, Shivinder Mohan Singh, of Rs 200 crore with the promise of securing bail for her husband.

Chats, screenshots to be brought before courts

Chandrashekhar, in his letter, stated that all the “unseen” evidence, starting with chats, screenshots, recordings, financial overseas transactions, investments, which was so far kept as secret to protect Jacqueline all be bought before the courts and agencies.



