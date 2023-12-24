Delhi behind the scenes: Uncertainty over Sanjay Singh’s 2nd term in RS

Ashish Srivastav Anup verma Ujwal Jalali and Ifrah By

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sent its senior leader Sanjay Singh to Rajya Sabha in January 2018 from one of the seats assigned to Delhi and his tenure is coming to end in January next year. As the 51-year-old leader is under judicial custody in connection to the alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped excise policy, according to experts, there is little possibility that he will get another term for the Upper House. Moreover, the party insiders think that Singh may not get bail till Rajya Sabha polls are conducted. Anticipating that, the party has recently replaced him with Raghav Chadha as its leader in House of Elders. If Singh fails to get immediate relief from the court, the AAP leader’s incarceration will be an embarrassment for the party in elections scheduled next month.

Take care of your saree! warns DMRC

A week after a 35-year-old woman died of severe brain and chest injuries after her saree got stuck in the door of a Metro coach, pulling her onto the tracks, the Delhi Metro Railways Corporation (DMRC), released a poster advisory over security measures to be taken while boarding or de-boarding from the metro. It highlights a woman wearing a saree and an image of a stole with the statement “Please take care of your sari, stole, dhoti, or a bag while boarding or de-boarding a metro.” The metro corporation has announced a compensation of Rs 15 lakh to the deceased woman’s family. The victim, identified as Reena, is survived by two children and had lost her husband eight years ago. An inquiry by the DMRC over the incident is underway besides Delhi government has issued a notice to the rail body over the mishap.

Why Parl accused declined to speak to parents?

Delhi Police had on Thursday produced all the six accused in the parliament security breach case before a local Court and the custody of accused was extended by 15 more days on the police request. One of the accused Manoranjan D wanted to speak to his parents for which he also made a request before the Court through his counsel and it was readily accepted. But something happened within minutes. Someone who was in the courtroom spoke to accused Manoranjan for a few seconds and he suddenly changed his mind and stated that he does not wish to speak to his parents. What changed his mind remains a mystery, yet to be unfolded, an official said.

AIIMS independence under threat: Faculty

Several members of AIIMS faculty have raised concerns over the “shrinking autonomy” of the premier institute fuelled by the latest decision where for the first time, the hospital can recruit its Medical Superintendent from outside on a deputation basis. Sources said the move came after a direction was received from the Health Ministry. The agitated members of the faculty are questioning the alleged interference of the health ministry in the affairs of the AIIMS. Converting the crucial and regular position of the MS, the highest in the hierarchy after the Director and the Dean of the institute into a deputation post is not going well with faculty.

