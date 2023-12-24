Home Cities Delhi

Retired IPS officer dies after being hit by train in Delhi

The railway crossing was closed, and according to his driver, he got down from his car and started walking to cross the track, they said.

Published: 24th December 2023 07:27 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 75-year-old retired IPS officer, who had served in intelligence agencies, was killed after being hit by a train when he was crossing a track near Brar Square in the Delhi Cantonment area on Wednesday, police said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Mohan Das Menon, a 1974-batch officer of the Indian Police Service, who had served in the Research and Analysis Wing (RA&W) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

“Menon was staying in South Delhi’s Panchsheel Park area. On Wednesday, he had gone to attend the last rites of someone in the Delhi Cantonment area. He saw the railway crossing was closed at Brar Square,” the official said. Police said according to his driver, he got down from the car and started walking to cross the track. In the meantime, a train hit him leaving him dead on the spot.

