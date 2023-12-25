Home Cities Delhi

Cold Christmas morning in Delhi, AQI improves from severe to 'very poor'

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) showed minor improvement on Monday morning.

Published: 25th December 2023 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2023 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

fog, cold, Delhi

Commuters on a road during a cold and foggy winter morning, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: It was a cold Christmas morning in the national capital on Monday as a thick layer of fog covered the city while the air quality improved from the "severe" to the "very poor" category, officials said.

The minimum temperature settled at 9.4 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said. The relative humidity at 8.30 am stood at 100 percent.

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) showed minor improvement on Monday morning.

The AQI at 9.05 am stood at 393. The 24-hour AQI was 411 on Sunday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi cold fog

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp