Cops strengthen security around 250 city churches

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has intensified security arrangements across the national capital, especially around 250 churches, in the wake of Christmas celebrations, also deploying personnel from paramilitary forces. According to a senior Delhi Police officer, the assistance of paramilitary forces was sought to provide security cover to major churches in the city which expected larger footfall.

“We have increased our presence at several crucial areas and are keeping a watch round-the-clock to avert any untoward incident,” an official said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said that around 1,000 personnel, along with additional forces, will be deployed in the district.

“We have six borders and motorable roads. Large force deployment will be made on important checkpoints, including four around the Yamuna area. No one will be allowed to breach law and order conditions. If someone is found breaching law and order, they will be dealt with strict action,” he added.

Meanwhile, traffic is also expected to remain heavy at the Gol Dak Khana, Ashoka Road (Gol Dak Khana to Windsor Place), Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Sansad Marg, Church Road, Lodhi Road, Aurobindo Marg, Patel Chowk, and Africa Avenue Road.

Another officer said adequate arrangements have been made to ensure the safety of motorists, smooth flow of traffic, keep pedestrians on footpaths, guide citizens regarding routes and traffic diversions, and prevent rash and negligent driving of two-wheelers.

