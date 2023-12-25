Courier-turned-cheat apprehended

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The crime branch of Delhi Police arrested a 23-year-old man who defrauded a courier company, first acquiring a job there and then ordering items under a fake name and address, a police officer said.

When items like mobile phones and other electronic gadgets were assigned to the accused Pradeep Singh for delivery, he used to flee with them, leaving behind a trail of unsuspecting victims. Subsequently, he would sell the stolen merchandise in the market, pocketing a substantial profit.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said they were investigating a case of theft in which more than 40 mobile phones and a smartwatch were reported stolen.

“During the probe, it was revealed that a courier had stolen all the articles by forged means. During technical surveillance, the location of one mobile phone, found stolen in the case, was traced in Agra,” said Yadav.

A raid was conducted and Pradeep Singh was apprehended. During interrogation, he confessed to his crime and 15 mobile phones, including Apple and OnePlus, mentioned in the FIR, were recovered from his possession.

