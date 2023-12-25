Home Cities Delhi

Delhi govt hands over Rs 1 cr ex-gratia to families of three Covid deceased

Gopal Rai on Sunday visited their families and handed over a check of Rs 1 crore, consoling them and assuring future assistance if needed.

Published: 25th December 2023 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2023 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Death

Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The city government has handed over ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to the families of 3 Covid warriors who lost their lives while performing their duties during the pandemic. Minister Gopal Rai said that the families of Sandip Kumar Sharma, Krishna Pal and Poonam Nagar, who succumbed to Covid, were provided financial assistance of Rs 1 crore

Gopal Rai on Sunday visited their families and handed over a check of Rs 1 crore, consoling them and assuring future assistance if needed. He said, “While this compensation amount might not cover the loss suffered by the families, I hope it will assist them in shaping their future and providing a little help in their lives.”

The minister said, “During the Covid pandemic, doctors, nurses, and staff worked tirelessly round the clock, staying away from their families, to provide services to patients. Amid this, many COVID warriors themselves got infected and lost their lives while serving. The Delhi government is always there to support them. We express our gratitude to all Covid warriors.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp