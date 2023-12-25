Delhi govt hands over Rs 1 cr ex-gratia to families of three Covid deceased

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The city government has handed over ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to the families of 3 Covid warriors who lost their lives while performing their duties during the pandemic. Minister Gopal Rai said that the families of Sandip Kumar Sharma, Krishna Pal and Poonam Nagar, who succumbed to Covid, were provided financial assistance of Rs 1 crore

Gopal Rai on Sunday visited their families and handed over a check of Rs 1 crore, consoling them and assuring future assistance if needed. He said, “While this compensation amount might not cover the loss suffered by the families, I hope it will assist them in shaping their future and providing a little help in their lives.”

The minister said, “During the Covid pandemic, doctors, nurses, and staff worked tirelessly round the clock, staying away from their families, to provide services to patients. Amid this, many COVID warriors themselves got infected and lost their lives while serving. The Delhi government is always there to support them. We express our gratitude to all Covid warriors.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: The city government has handed over ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to the families of 3 Covid warriors who lost their lives while performing their duties during the pandemic. Minister Gopal Rai said that the families of Sandip Kumar Sharma, Krishna Pal and Poonam Nagar, who succumbed to Covid, were provided financial assistance of Rs 1 crore Gopal Rai on Sunday visited their families and handed over a check of Rs 1 crore, consoling them and assuring future assistance if needed. He said, “While this compensation amount might not cover the loss suffered by the families, I hope it will assist them in shaping their future and providing a little help in their lives.” The minister said, “During the Covid pandemic, doctors, nurses, and staff worked tirelessly round the clock, staying away from their families, to provide services to patients. Amid this, many COVID warriors themselves got infected and lost their lives while serving. The Delhi government is always there to support them. We express our gratitude to all Covid warriors.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp