Good skin club

Deepika Rathod By

Express News Service

Inner beauty transcends skin-deep appearances, resonating through our immune system’s vitality. It’s a symbiotic relationship—a thriving immune system manifests itself in vibrant skin and luscious hair. Understanding this synergy unravels the truth: the inner glow dictates the outer glow. Radiance emanates from within, a culmination of nourishing food, quality sleep, exercise, and emotional equilibrium. A resilient immune system impacts every facet of our being, from skin texture to hair quality. We all know that the gut is our second brain. That’s because the enteric nervous system lies in the gut, and almost 70–80 per cent of immune cells are also housed in the gut. That’s the reason why our gut mirrors our skin, hair, cognitive sharpness, and productivity.

Prioritising gut health with food significantly influences skin radiance. Nutrient-dense foods supply essential vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and healthy fats that nourish the skin from within. Fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, and quality oils offer antioxidants that combat free radicals, promoting a youthful glow. All kinds of vegetables or cruciferous veggies, and colourful fruits provide phytonutrients that enhance skin health. Conversely, excessive sugar, processed foods, and unhealthy fats contribute to inflammation and gut, as well as skin issues. A well-balanced diet supports collagen production, maintains hydration, and aids in skin repair. Ultimately, what we eat directly impacts skin health, influencing its texture, radiance, and overall appearance. A rainbow plate brimming with polyphenols and anthocyanin fortifies skin, enhances gut health, and bolsters immunity. Spices like turmeric, garlic, and garam masala offer immune-boosting powers.

While a wholesome diet is important, making sure that nutrition reaches each and every cell in the body is even more important, and that’s why activity or movement comes into play. Physical activity profoundly influences skin health by enhancing circulation and promoting oxygenation. Exercise induces sweat, clearing out pores, and expelling toxins and impurities. Increased blood flow transports essential nutrients and oxygen to skin cells, promoting collagen production, which maintains elasticity and suppleness. Moreover, reduced stress through exercise helps curb inflammation, a key factor in various skin conditions. Try to keep a blend of core exercises, weight training, strength training, yoga, and cardio for a balanced regimen.

After gut, food, and activity, let’s move on to our repair mechanism. During deep sleep, the body initiates cell repair, collagen production, and the release of growth hormones, vital for skin rejuvenation. Adequate sleep quality and quantity ensure proper blood flow to the skin, aiding in a natural glow. Conversely, insufficient sleep disrupts these processes, leading to increased cortisol levels, inflammation, and collagen breakdown. Puffy eyes, dark circles, and a dull complexion often result from inadequate sleep, emphasizing the profound impact of sound sleep on skin health, radiance, and overall appearance. Prioritise rest, practice sleep hygiene, and embrace pranayama, meditation, or calming practices to ensure a good night’s sleep.

Hydration plays a pivotal role in skin radiance by maintaining skin health and appearance. Ample water intake aids in flushing out toxins naturally from the body, regulating body temperature, and delivering essential nutrients to skin cells. Dehydration can lead to dryness and dullness, and accentuate fine lines, diminishing the skin’s natural glow. Consistent hydration, combined with a balanced skincare routine, fortifies the skin’s vitality, contributing to a radiant, healthy complexion. In the pursuit of beauty, simplicity reigns supreme. Nurture your inner glow with holistic wellness—embrace balanced nutrition, exercise, rest, etc. Radiance emerges effortlessly from a harmonious existence within.

Chief Nutrition Officer, Luke Coutinho Holistic

Healing Systems. The writer is a clinical nutritionist with a focus on healthy lifestyle choices.

