Minor boys stab man to death, set body afire

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three minor boys brutally thrashed and stabbed a 25-year-old man to death and later set his body on fire in a bid to hide the crime at a park in southeast Delhi.

All three juveniles who were apprehended by the police claimed that the deceased, identified as Azad, was a ‘bad character’ of Hazrat Nizamuddin police station area and had sexually assaulted one of them on multiple occasions following which they were forced to take the extreme step.

DCP (southeast), Rajesh Deo said information was received regarding the apprehension of three suspects by an Emergency Response Vehicle. “The trio, two 16-year-olds and one 17-year-old, all residents of Nizamuddin Basti, disclosed that they had murdered a man and his dead body is lying in Khusro Park,” the DCP said, adding the police then reached the spot and found a half-burnt body lying on the ground.

On questioning, the trio revealed that they had murdered Azad because he tried to sexually assault one of them on various occasions and to take revenge, they brutally assaulted and murdered him.

