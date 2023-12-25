Home Cities Delhi

Minor boys stab man to death, set body afire

On questioning, the trio revealed that they had murdered Azad because he tried to sexually assault one of them on various occasions and to take revenge, they brutally assaulted and murdered him.

Published: 25th December 2023 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2023 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

murder, stabbing, knife attack

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three minor boys brutally thrashed and stabbed a 25-year-old man to death and later set his body on fire in a bid to hide the crime at a park in southeast Delhi.

All three juveniles who were apprehended by the police claimed that the deceased, identified as Azad, was a ‘bad character’ of Hazrat Nizamuddin police station area and had sexually assaulted one of them on multiple occasions following which they were forced to take the extreme step.

DCP (southeast), Rajesh Deo said information was received regarding the apprehension of three suspects by an Emergency Response Vehicle. “The trio, two 16-year-olds and one 17-year-old, all residents of Nizamuddin Basti, disclosed that they had murdered a man and his dead body is lying in Khusro Park,” the DCP said, adding the police then reached the spot and found a half-burnt body lying on the ground.

On questioning, the trio revealed that they had murdered Azad because he tried to sexually assault one of them on various occasions and to take revenge, they brutally assaulted and murdered him.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp