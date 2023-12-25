Set up inquiry committee, take stringent action: Saurabh Bharadwaj on Burari molestation case

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has asked the Chief Secretary (CS) to take the strictest possible action against those accused of molestation and harassment of women contractual workers at a hospital in north Delhi’s Burari.

In a letter to the CS, Bhardwaj expressed his displeasure alleging Delhi Police was “soft against the accused” in spite of an FIR filed on 19 December. The minister asked CS to ensure strict action by the police.

The minister also directed that an enquiry committee be constituted immediately, to be headed by the health secretary, in connection with an incident of alleged sexual harassment of the contractual worker at a Burari hospital, asking the CS to submit an action taken report within six hours.

“Some unfortunate incident related to outraging modesty of women and sexual harassment of outsourced workers has been reported at a Burari hospital where an FIR was registered. However, it appears Delhi Police has been soft against the accused persons, thereby causing much outrage on social media. Such incidents cannot be tolerated in any situation. You are directed to ensure that strictest action is taken against the culprits,” the minister said.

“An enquiry committee must be immediately constituted headed by the health secretary and he must submit a preliminary report in 24 hours,” the minister directed.

