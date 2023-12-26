Burari case: CS Naresh Kumar tells Bhardwaj to spell out police inaction

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Secretary (CS) Naresh Kumar on Monday said a report over the action taken in connection to the incidence of alleged sexual harassment in Burari hospital has been submitted.

Alleging that police have been “soft” over the case and failed to take any action despite FIR being filed, Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj had asked the chief secretary to submit a report over the action taken.

A woman, working as a housekeeping staff on a contract basis in Burari Government Hospital, had filed a complaint against her supervisor for allegedly seeking sexual favours from her over the phone. Three supervisors were also accused of harassing her. All three have been booked.

The report by the chief secretary states that police have examined and inquired into the facts of the case as per provisions of law, besides an FIR dated December 19 has already been registered at Police Station, Burari. Over the allegations by the minister, the CS replied, “In case, any specific incident of Delhi Police going soft against the accused has come to the notice of the minister, the same may kindly be informed, as simple apprehensions based on assumptions cannot be acted upon, as criminal jurisprudence is based on the principles of proved beyond reasonable doubt.”

The statements of the complainant and other concerned have already been recorded by the Delhi Police in terms of section 164 of the CrPC and further action is being taken in the matter as per law. The Special Commissioner (Law and Order) has been asked to look into the matter to take action as per law. Special Commissioner (Law and Order), it added.

Expressing surprise over AAP handle Tweeting Minister’s note with a 6-hour deadline, being sent to him via email, the chief secretary’s office said they received the note exactly 6 hours after the AAP handle tweeted the note. Earlier, Bharadwaj lamented that the CS had not responded to his note in the Burari hospital incident.

Addressing media queries, Bharadwaj said, “One can imagine how the elected government functions and how will the safety of women be ensured when the chief secretary doesn’t act on an urgent note. This is when so much hue and cry has been created by the Delhi unit of BJP in this particular incident. Will BJP now demand action against the Chief Secretary?”.

On Sunday, Bharadwaj asked the chief secretary to take the strictest possible action against those accused of molestation and harassment of women contractual workers at a hospital in north Delhi’s Burari reported earlier this month.

