Home Cities Delhi

Delhi HC directs DP, MCD to ensure strict vigil on daily basis against encroachments in Chandni Chowk

The Court pulled up the Delhi Police for its alleged failure to install 330 CCTV cameras in the area and said that the judicial directions on the issue were falling on deaf ears.

Published: 26th December 2023 06:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2023 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

Marriage with victim does not quash POCSO FIR: Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court. (File photo)

By Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Expressing its serious concern over the rampant illegal encroachments by the hawkers and vendors in the Chandni Chowk area, the Delhi High Court has recently directed the city Police, MCD and authorities concerned to ensure that strict vigil and action, on a day-to-day basis, should be taken for removal of encroachments in the non-vending zones of the area.

A division bench of Justice Tushar Rao Gedela and Justice Ravinder Dudeja passed the order after hearing a petition filed by Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal (CCSVM) stating that despite clear orders and rules, there are illegal encroachments going on in Chandni Chowk area. It said that although the particular area is being declared as a no hawking and no vending zone, still illegal encroachments are going on, the Delhi HC's 6-page order copy, accessed by TNIE revealed.

The bench strictly said that despite our orders, in case the encroachments are not removed or re-occurs again, from today onwards, the Assistant Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) of the concerned zone and SHO of Lahori Gate and Kotwali police stations shall be held personally responsible.

The Court disposed of the writ petition and directed that the respondents (Delhi Police, MCD and other authorities concerned) shall strictly adhere to the actions to be undertaken as decided by the STF (Special Task Force) in its minutes and non-compliance thereof shall be viewed seriously by this Court.

The court also went on to say that the MCD shall be responsible for ensuring that the directions, as formulated by the STF in its minutes of December 2023 shall be scrupulously followed and implemented by the local authorities.

The Court had also pulled up the Delhi Police for its alleged failure to install 330 CCTV cameras in the area and said that the judicial directions on the issue were falling on deaf ears.

The petitioner, CCSVM moved the Delhi HC seeking directions to ensure that no squatting and hawking activities are carried on in the 'non-hawking/non-squatting areas' in Chandni Chowk.

The petitioner was being represented by lawyers Sanjiv Ralli and Mohit Mudgal and others, whereas the respondent's case was being argued by Akash Dahiya and Anuj Aggarwal.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High CourtChandni Chowkencroachments

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp