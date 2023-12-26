Failing the test

Alexander Sebastian By

Byju’s has been a household name in India for a while now. Not long ago, advertisements of the edtech company were everywhere—from cricket stadiums and football world cups to giant billboards across cities and towns in India.

With a focus on easy and enjoyable learning through its Learning App and tablets and memory cards loaded with video classes, Byju’s managed to pull the attention of both parents and children, from across social strata, like no other in the field. During the Covid-19 pandemic, a miserable time for most, it witnessed exponential growth at a meteoric pace.

With the world going online, the stars had aligned for the company. After that peak, began the downward spiral, which is playing out today. Allegations of defaulting on huge loans and salaries, accounting malpractices, mis-selling, and a toxic work culture came up, the valuations plummeted, children went back to their brick-and-mortar schools, and the company is struggling to stay afloat.

The story of Byju’s, which is very much an ongoing one, is the story of the rise and fall of an edtech empire. Pradip K Saha, a journalist and co- founder of The Morning Context, chronicles this saga with a keen and investigative eye in his book, The Learning Trap -- How Byju’s Took Indian Edtech for a Ride (Juggernaut).

Rigorously researched and rife with insider accounts, the book details how a start-up, which, in 2018, became the first edtech unicorn in India, dug a deep hole for itself and dragged others in as well. Saha started following developments in the industry in early 2020, during the “edtech boom”. The field was thriving and there were several players, including Unacademy, Vedantu and Toppr to name a few, but Byju’s was the biggest. “People were going gaga over Byju’s,” he says. “The company was the bellwether of the industry.”

Byju Raveendran, founder, Byju’s

The edtech chakravyuha

Founded by Byju Raveendran, a former engineer and maths teacher from Kerala, the company had come a long way from him giving maths tuition classes for a few students preparing for the Common Admissions Test (CAT) to becoming the biggest edtech enterprise in the country with a net worth of over $22 billion. For the longest time, it was only growing, even as many who had subscribed to its services were expressing dissatisfaction and distress. “Why do so many people buy Byju’s courses?” Saha knew there was something beyond the obvious. He filed his first story in The Morning Context on how Byju’s got parents to sign up for their courses in March 2020.

Saha describes in the book how the company resorted to relentless “push marketing”, manipulating and often humiliating the potential “lead” into making a purchase, and also the system of loans that it offered them, which would land them in an “edtech chakravyuha”. He went on to break stories about the company’s phantom funding and its mass layoffs.

“For Byju’s, especially when dealing with the press, the first step is always denial,” says Saha, about how even conversations with Raveendran himself would always only “go around in circles”. The book details, at length, about what went wrong for Byju’s and how Byju’s did wrong by many, how it crossed certain financial and ethical boundaries, but Saha pins down the company’s downfall to a reckless desire for growth. Its acquisition sprees are infamous and the industry joke was that Byju’s could well be ‘buying’ the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). He adds: “When you pursue only growth and do not think of sustainability, it’s a problem. Byju’s did exactly that, and it was at the cost of everything else.”

A distinction that the company did not care for was the one between a product and a service. “Education is a service. It is not a one-time transaction like buying a phone or a tooth-brush. The promise of Byju’s was a service, of mentoring a child. But it treated education as a product. The top brass was only talking about raising more money, scaling, growth,” says the author. The focus was on making sales, and there were no follow ups.

A cautionary tale

A close look at the workings of Byju’s also sheds light on the larger picture of the start-up culture in the country. “The Byju’s story tells you about the underbelly of almost every successful start-up today. Many are facing similar ethical dilemmas and governance issues. It’s almost always a toxic work culture. There is an urgent need that these things be noticed and made better,” Saha says.

Byju’s is, for Saha, also a cautionary tale, and though the sun seems to be setting on the company, one cannot write it off as yet. Having followed start-ups for some time now and being in touch with industry experts, he says: “A rule of thumb is to never ever underestimate an entrepreneur’s capacity for perseverance or his ability to bounce back. The entire edtech ecosystem would only be happy if Byju’s makes a comeback, to set things right. There would be so many learnings—of how to run a business and how not to.”

Byju’s, one of the biggest players in India’s edtech sector, is facing the music for its many mistakes, both financial and ethical. Writer Pradip K Saha talks to TMS about his explorations of the rise and fall of the company, and its implications for the edtech ecosystem.

