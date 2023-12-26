Rape accused escapes from CISF custody at Delhi airport, search on  

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A man accused of rape in Punjab’s Ludhiana, escaped from the custody of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) after landing at the Delhi Airport, a senior officer said on Monday. The police have registered a case against him.

Identified as Amandeep Singh, a resident of Fatehgarh Sahib, the accused had arrived at the airport from Bahrain on December 20.

According to the police, a complaint was lodged by the Immigration Staff of the Airport in which they stated that Singh was stopped at the immigration counter as a lookout circular (LOC) was issued against him and he was subsequently handed over to the CISF personnel deployed there.

The complainant immigration officer further said that at around 10 a.m, while the CISF guard was away in the restroom, Singh exited the arrival immigration area illegally by jumping the counter no. 33 gate. Accordingly, based on his complaint, the police registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

However, a senior CISF official, while speaking to this newspaper, denied any such incident saying that the alleged passenger was never handed over to the CISF personnel. “This is a completely wrong report. We don’t know anything about that passenger. He was never handed over to us,” the official asserted.

Meanwhile, DCP (IGI) Devesh Kumar Mahla confirmed that the FIR was registered based on the complaint given by the Immigration staff. “Whether the accused was in the custody of CISF or not, is a matter of probe,” Mahla said.

