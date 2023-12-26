Home Cities Delhi

Rape accused escapes from CISF custody at Delhi airport, search on  

Identified as Amandeep Singh, a resident of Fatehgarh Sahib, the accused had arrived at the airport from Bahrain on December 20.

Published: 26th December 2023 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2023 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representation purpose.

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A man accused of rape in Punjab’s Ludhiana, escaped from the custody of  Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) after landing at the Delhi Airport, a senior officer said on Monday. The police have registered a case against him.

Identified as Amandeep Singh, a resident of Fatehgarh Sahib, the accused had arrived at the airport from Bahrain on December 20.

According to the police, a complaint was lodged by the Immigration Staff of the Airport in which they stated that Singh was stopped at the immigration counter as a lookout circular (LOC) was issued against him and he was subsequently handed over to the CISF personnel deployed there.

The complainant immigration officer further said that at around 10 a.m, while the CISF guard was away in the restroom, Singh exited the arrival immigration area illegally by jumping the counter no. 33 gate. Accordingly, based on his complaint, the police registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

However, a senior CISF official, while speaking to this newspaper, denied any such incident saying that the alleged passenger was never handed over to the CISF personnel. “This is a completely wrong report. We don’t know anything about that passenger. He was never handed over to us,” the official asserted.

Meanwhile, DCP (IGI) Devesh Kumar Mahla confirmed that the FIR was registered based on the complaint given by the Immigration staff. “Whether the accused was in the custody of CISF or not, is a matter of probe,” Mahla said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rape accused Punjab Delhi airport CISF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp