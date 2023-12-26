Strict action against biomass burning: Municipal Corporation of Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With rising pollution levels, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has intensified efforts to curb pollution under its jurisdiction.

After a close analysis of complaints received on the Green Delhi app, it has been observed that incidents of open biomass burning are occurring across the city, in parks, open lands, banks of drains, roadsides, etc.

Given this, MCD has decided to keep strict vigil to curb incidents of open burning of garbage and other biomass, especially in the identified areas. As per the analysis, maximum number of vulnerable areas have been identified in the Nazafgarh zone.

Mundhela Kalan viliage, Hari Vihar, Dwarka, Sector 13, Dwarka, Valmiki Vihar, Sector 8, Dwarka, Kapas Hera extension, Ashok Vihar, Wazirpur Industrial area, Bhorgarh, Narela, JJ Cluster colony, Bawana, Prahladpur Rohini and Sawda have also been identified as hotspots for open waste-burning.

In other zones, too, vulnerable areas have been identified. MCD has deputed night patrolling teams in all the zones to check incidents. The authority has directed all zonal officers to target these areas and control cases of open waste-burning.

MCD has appealed to citizens not to burn garbage, leaves, plastics, rubber, and other such materials in the open, warning them to take strict action against violators. Any such violation may incur punitive action as per Section 15 of the Nation Green Tribunal Act 2010, for polluting the environment and would be liable to pay a sum of Rs 5000.

