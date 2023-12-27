Home Cities Delhi

BJP protests near AAP headquarters over sub-standard drugs in Delhi's govt hospitals 

The protesters also raised slogans against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj. They were also carrying placards.

Published: 27th December 2023 11:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2023 11:31 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP on Wednesday held a protest near the AAP headquarters here over the supply of drugs that failed quality standard tests in government hospitals.

Addressing the protesters, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that another sample failed the test on Wednesday.

"Today, another sample report has arrived and that was also found to be fake. The tender for the medicines whose samples were found to be fake had ended," Sachdeva said.

Sachdeva, leader of opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, MPs Harsh Vardhan, Manoj Tiwari and Ramesh Bidhuri were also present there.

The police had made adequate security arrangements and put up barricades.

The AAP alleged that BJP is spreading blatant lies by calling the drug sample as spurious.

"Basically the test report being shared by BJP itself says that it has got all the genuine ingredients (salt formulation). The only thing which is not of standard is the dissolution of this drug.

This in layman's terms basically means that a standard drug may dissolve in 30 seconds in the body while this sample may take 40 seconds to dissolve in the body," the party said in a statement.

Lt Governor V K Saxena had last week recommended a CBI inquiry into the alleged supply of drugs that "failed quality standard tests" and have the "potential of endangering lives."

According to officials, another drug sample taken from Delhi government hospitals failed in the quality test by the Regional Drug Testing Laboratory in Chandigarh.

