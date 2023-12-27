Home Cities Delhi

Central, Union can be interchanged: Delhi HC

“This court will not enter into the arena of legislation, which is not within the domain of this court,” the bench said in the order and refused to entertain the PIL.

Published: 27th December 2023 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2023 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court , Delhi HC

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court in a recent order dismissed a PIL filed by an 84-year-old man, seeking to replace the term ‘Central government’ with ‘Union’ or ‘Union government’ in all orders, notifications and correspondences.

“Federalism is the basic structure of the Constitution. Diluted federalism does not form part of the basic structure of the Indian Constitution and it cannot be said it is diluted or violated by the use of the expression Central government instead of Union government,” a bench headed by Acting Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Manmohan. He refused to entertain the petition filed by Atmaram Saraogi.

“This court will not enter into the arena of legislation, which is not within the domain of this court,” the bench said in the order and refused to entertain the PIL. The high court went on to say that the basic structure of the Constitution is the foundation on which the governance of the country is rooted.

“We do not find any merit in the petition. We thereby dismiss it,” said the HC. The court emphasised that the government of India is the government which is at the Centre. Therefore, the Constitution also uses the expression ‘Central government’ and there is no bar to using the expressions, ‘Central government’, ‘government of India’ or ‘Union of India’ interchangeably, the court said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp