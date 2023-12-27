Central, Union can be interchanged: Delhi HC

Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court in a recent order dismissed a PIL filed by an 84-year-old man, seeking to replace the term ‘Central government’ with ‘Union’ or ‘Union government’ in all orders, notifications and correspondences.

“Federalism is the basic structure of the Constitution. Diluted federalism does not form part of the basic structure of the Indian Constitution and it cannot be said it is diluted or violated by the use of the expression Central government instead of Union government,” a bench headed by Acting Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Manmohan. He refused to entertain the petition filed by Atmaram Saraogi.

“This court will not enter into the arena of legislation, which is not within the domain of this court,” the bench said in the order and refused to entertain the PIL. The high court went on to say that the basic structure of the Constitution is the foundation on which the governance of the country is rooted.

“We do not find any merit in the petition. We thereby dismiss it,” said the HC. The court emphasised that the government of India is the government which is at the Centre. Therefore, the Constitution also uses the expression ‘Central government’ and there is no bar to using the expressions, ‘Central government’, ‘government of India’ or ‘Union of India’ interchangeably, the court said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court in a recent order dismissed a PIL filed by an 84-year-old man, seeking to replace the term ‘Central government’ with ‘Union’ or ‘Union government’ in all orders, notifications and correspondences. “Federalism is the basic structure of the Constitution. Diluted federalism does not form part of the basic structure of the Indian Constitution and it cannot be said it is diluted or violated by the use of the expression Central government instead of Union government,” a bench headed by Acting Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Manmohan. He refused to entertain the petition filed by Atmaram Saraogi. “This court will not enter into the arena of legislation, which is not within the domain of this court,” the bench said in the order and refused to entertain the PIL. The high court went on to say that the basic structure of the Constitution is the foundation on which the governance of the country is rooted.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “We do not find any merit in the petition. We thereby dismiss it,” said the HC. The court emphasised that the government of India is the government which is at the Centre. Therefore, the Constitution also uses the expression ‘Central government’ and there is no bar to using the expressions, ‘Central government’, ‘government of India’ or ‘Union of India’ interchangeably, the court said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp