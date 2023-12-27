Covid scare: AIIMS earmarks two beds in every city ward

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases and the spread of the latest variant, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has rolled out a contingency measure to manage patients of the disease if the need arises.

The hospital has earmarked two beds in every inpatient ward for hospitalisation of seriously ill emergency patients. The contingency plan is an addition to emergency ward beds which will be added in departments including Pulmonary medicine, Geriatric medicine wards, orthopaedics, dermatology, gastroenterology, medicine, and urology.

“Given the exigency situation of an unexpected increase in suspected Covid patients coming to AIIMS emergency, it has been decided to have designated cubicles for hospitalization of seriously ill Covid patients. Further, to make up for the admission of non-Covid-19 emergency patients, it has been decided to take over earmark two beds in every ward on every floor,” the official order from the hospital read.

“These beds will be allotted to the Emergency patients on recommendation and all wards are requested to ensure that no admission or transfer in of any patient is allowed on the earmarked beds of their respective wards without the explicit concurrence of the duty officer (sic),” it added.

Meanwhile, the government has sent COVID-19-positive samples to laboratories for genome sequencing, officials said on Tuesday.

India logged a single-day rise of 628 new Covid-19 cases on Monday. However, the increase in the number is not commensurate with the number of hospitalisations as the majority of those infected are opting for home-based treatment.

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the national capital is recording three-four Covid cases on average every day and asserted that the city is well equipped to fight the virus resurgence.

