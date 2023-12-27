Delhi teen stabbed after verbal spat, accused at large

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 19-year-old teenager was stabbed after a verbal spat over a petty issue in northeast Delhi, an official said on Tuesday.

According to the police, on Monday, when the victim identified as Rahul, a resident of Gokulpuri was eating momos near a parking space in D-Block in the Gokulpuri area, four persons attacked him.

“He sustained incision wounds on both shoulders. He was taken to GTB hospital and was discharged after treatment,” said a senior police official, adding that the incident occurred around 7 p.m. The victim identified two of the attackers as Kangla and Tota.

However, the reason behind the incident is still not clear. “He says that he had a verbal spat with Kangla over some petty issue,” said the official, adding that the police are probing the matter. “No one has been arrested so far. Efforts are being made to identify the accused,” the official added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: A 19-year-old teenager was stabbed after a verbal spat over a petty issue in northeast Delhi, an official said on Tuesday. According to the police, on Monday, when the victim identified as Rahul, a resident of Gokulpuri was eating momos near a parking space in D-Block in the Gokulpuri area, four persons attacked him. “He sustained incision wounds on both shoulders. He was taken to GTB hospital and was discharged after treatment,” said a senior police official, adding that the incident occurred around 7 p.m. The victim identified two of the attackers as Kangla and Tota.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); However, the reason behind the incident is still not clear. “He says that he had a verbal spat with Kangla over some petty issue,” said the official, adding that the police are probing the matter. “No one has been arrested so far. Efforts are being made to identify the accused,” the official added. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp