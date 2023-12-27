Home Cities Delhi

Kashmir beauty now in Delhi: Tulip to add more colour, adore city’s parks this winter

Tulips of various colours and other varieties of seasonal flowers such as petunia, salvia, cineraria, and antirrhinum, among others, will be planted at prominent locations for the public.

FILE - NDMC gets ready for a colourful G20 as tulips have started blooming on its premises | NDMC Twitter account

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a first, Tulips will adorn Delhi Development Authority (DDA) parks and not remain restricted to areas under the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) this winter.

Raj Niwas officials said on Tuesday tulips will be planted outside the NDMC area with double the number from last year.

Three lakh tulips—a lakh for the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and two lakh for the NDMC—have been procured on the instructions of L-G VK Saxena, twice the figure planted in 2022 (1.5 lakh).  Five hundred of them have been planted on the Raj Niwas premises, officials said.

According to an official, the increase in the plantation of tulips and other flowers across Delhi aligns with Saxena’s goal of turning the national capital into a “city of flowers”.

Tulips of various colours and other varieties of seasonal flowers such as petunia, salvia, cineraria, and antirrhinum, among others, will be planted at prominent locations for the public, the official added.

While the tulips will be planted at 65 locations, other winter flowers will adorn 91 locations in the city.
The tulips will be planted in the diplomatic areas of Shanti Path, Talkatora Garden, Windsor Place, Central Park (Connaught Place), Mandi House, Akbar Road, Chanakyapuri, Lodhi Garden and Nehru Park, among others.

He said that the L-G had taken up the matter of sourcing tulips with his counterparts in Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, and the government of Himachal Pradesh. According to the official, Saxena had asked the NDMC to source the tulips from these Union Territories or Himachal Pradesh rather than abroad.

This, apart from encouraging and boosting indigenous suppliers, will also ensure cost-cutting. Besides these, under the Winter Action Plan, seasonal flowers of various species will be planted at vantage points and parks with high footfall.

