Law minister Atishi pulls up PWD officials over seepage at Saket court building

Published: 27th December 2023 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2023 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Atishi

Delhi law minister Atishi | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Law Minister Atishi during an inspection of the Saket Court Complex on Tuesday found issues of seepage in newly constructed blocks of the court complex.

Observing the poor building maintenance, she pulled up the Public Works Department (PWD) officials and instructed them to urgently address the issue.

“Immediate action has also been ordered to address the recent problems in the newly constructed building blocks, with strict instructions to take stringent action against the responsible engineers and contractors,” the official said.

During the inspection, she observed issues of seepage in newly constructed blocks of the court complex, leading to dampened walls. Moreover, severe concerns about dampened walls were also raised by the Judges and lawyers present at the Court, indicating basic architectural defects and improper construction.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the state of the court premises, Atishi emphasised that “the Saket Court Complex is regularly used by a large number of judges, lawyers, and their staff. It is the government’s responsibility to ensure that these individuals face no inconvenience while performing their duties here.”

She asked officials to take strict action against responsible engineers and contractors and said,  “The Court is a prestigious institution where thousands come in pursuit of justice every day, and negligence in the court’s maintenance will simply not be tolerated.”

