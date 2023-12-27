Lift collapses at Delhi factory, labourer killed

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 40-year-old labourer was killed while another suffered serious injuries in the Narela area after the lift cable at a factory snapped, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday night when Nemi Chand and Anirudh Chauhan were using the lift to access the upper levels of the factory.

“The lift was already loaded with heavy construction material. As the lift reached the first floor, its cable broke and it had a free fall from the first floor to the basement from a height of around 30 feet,” a senior police officer said.

“We have taken custody of the body of Chand. It has been taken for autopsy, while injured Chauhan was rushed to the hospital,” the officer said. An FIR under sections 287 (negligent conduct concerning machinery), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 304 A (causing death by negligence), of the Indian Penal Code, has been registered against the owner and the contractor of the factory.

Investigation of the scene revealed that the cable of the lift snapped which it had a free fall, police said.

“Both had received serious injuries and were rushed to hospital, where Chand died during treatment. We got to know that Chauhan, along with Chand, was going to the first floor to cook when the cable of the lift snapped. They were working as labourers and had been staying there,” an investigator said. Earlier, on December 22, nine Erasmith Technologies employees were leaving their workplace around 5:45 pm when they entered an elevator on the eighth floor of the River Side Tower, an office leasing complex in Sector 125.

Unfortunately, an incident occurred during their descent, resulting in five of them sustaining fractures and being rushed for treatment in the ICU. Noida and Greater Noida have experienced a series of elevator accidents in various high-rise residential and commercial buildings this year.

