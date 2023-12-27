Home Cities Delhi

Lift collapses at Delhi factory, labourer killed

As the already loaded lift reached the first floor, its cable broke and it had a free fall from the first floor to the basement from a height of around 30 feet.

Published: 27th December 2023 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2023 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 40-year-old labourer was killed while another suffered serious injuries in the Narela area after the lift cable at a factory snapped, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday night when Nemi Chand and Anirudh Chauhan were using the lift to access the upper levels of the factory. 

“The lift was already loaded with heavy construction material. As the lift reached the first floor, its cable broke and it had a free fall from the first floor to the basement from a height of around 30 feet,” a senior police officer said.

“We have taken custody of the body of Chand. It has been taken for autopsy, while injured Chauhan was rushed to the hospital,” the officer said.  An FIR under sections 287 (negligent conduct concerning machinery), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 304 A (causing death by negligence), of the Indian Penal Code, has been registered against the owner and the contractor of the factory.

Investigation of the scene revealed that the cable of the lift snapped which it had a free fall, police said.

“Both had received serious injuries and were rushed to hospital, where Chand died during treatment. We got to know that Chauhan, along with Chand, was going to the first floor to cook when the cable of the lift snapped. They were working as labourers and had been staying there,” an investigator said. Earlier, on December 22, nine Erasmith Technologies employees were leaving their workplace around 5:45 pm when they entered an elevator on the eighth floor of the River Side Tower, an office leasing complex in Sector 125. 

Unfortunately, an incident occurred during their descent, resulting in five of them sustaining fractures and being rushed for treatment in the ICU. Noida and Greater Noida have experienced a series of elevator accidents in various high-rise residential and commercial buildings this year.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narela Delhi lift collapse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp